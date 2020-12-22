Police appeal after pony put down following attack by dogs in Conisbrough

Officers are appealing for information after a pony was attacked by dogs in Conisbrough and had to be put down as a result of its injuries.Detectives say that around 11pm on Thursday 10 December, the owners of a small holding on Spring Bank Road heard a disturbance and dogs barking outside.

When they went to bring their pony in from the paddock the following morning, they discovered several deep wounds to its rear legs and neck.

A review of CCTV footage showed three dogs enter the paddock through a hedge. Torchlight can also be seen in the distance along the property boundary. Due to the poor quality of the footage, identification of any offenders has not been possible. South Yorkshire Police

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.