Ian Holloway resigns as Grimsby manager ahead of prospective takeover

Ian Holloway has announced his resignation as Grimsby manager with immediate effect.

Holloway's departure comes in the wake of his side's 2-1 defeat to Bradford on Tuesday, which left the Mariners in 20th place in League Two.

Holloway blamed the "inappropriate" actions of the club's prospective new owners as the main reason for his decision, and regretted that he did not get a "fair crack" at making a success of his role at Blundell Park.

Holloway announced the news on his personal Twitter account.

In the thread of tweets Holloway says:

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation as manager of Grimsby Town Football Club.

"New wannabe owners are hovering over GTFC and (majority shareholder) John (Fenty) has told me he is selling his stake in the club. So it's time for a fresh start across the board for this great club.

"Contact was made by the new owners to me on several occasions before the takeover, which I felt was inappropriate, and told them as such. This is the key factor in my decision."

The former QPR and Crystal Palace boss accepted the Mariners post just under a year ago and helped them successfully stave off relegation to the National League.

But the club have struggled again this season and last night's loss to the Bantams stretched their current run to just one win from their last seven games.

Holloway added: "This is a club that, if everybody has its best interests at heart, can progress onwards and upwards. That is their challenge. That is their honour.

"For a myriad of reasons, on and off the pitch, it feels like we didn't get a fair crack together, and I take my share of the blame too.

"I hoped for this to be a long, serious relationship but it hasn't worked out that way, and that saddens me."

In response to the shock announcement the club released this statement:

It is with great sadness and disappointment that Ian Holloway has made his intentions absolutely clear that with John Fenty agreeing to sell his shares, he does not want to remain at the club without progressing with the people that he came here to work with. Club statement

It continued: "The board and Ollie had a joint vision, first to improve the league position, secondly to deliver top class training facilities and finally by relocation to a new community stadium.

"It has been a difficult year for obvious reasons which invariably affected all clubs, some worse than others.

"The club, albeit prematurely, will prepare to move on to a new chapter and would like to put on record its thanks to Ian and Kim for committing themselves to our vision and wish them both all the very best for the future."