Tribute to Newark paramedic who devoted 23 years to the ambulance service

A paramedic who devoted 23 years to working in the ambulance service has died.

East Midlands Ambulance Service today issued a tribute to Tony Chadbourne, who worked as a clinical operations manager at Newark.

The statement says:

It is with immense sadness that we announce that East Midlands Ambulance Service has lost a hugely valued and dedicated colleague this week to COVID-19. Tony Chadbourne - often known as Chad or Chadders - devoted 23 years to working in the ambulance service and worked in both Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Divisions. EMAS statement

It continued: "His career began in 1997 as an Ambulance Technician with the Lincolnshire Patient Transport Service, before moving to the accident and emergency side of the service two years later.

"Chad moved to Nottinghamshire division where he qualified as a Paramedic in 2007 and worked as a Team Leader at Beechdale Ambulance Station until he transferred to Newark Ambulance Station in 2017.

"Most recently, whilst continuing to respond to patients as a Paramedic, Chad worked as a Clinical Operations Manager based at Newark and his family were very proud that he had been successfully interviewed and promoted to a secondment position of Duty Operations Manager in November. Chad had also recently received his 20 years long service medal at EMAS."

A colleague of Chad's has paid tribute on Twitter and is calling for people to respect the coronavirus restrictions that have been put in place.

The tribute from Chad's family:

"As a family we are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved Tony. Everyone who knew him knows he had three major loves in his life: his family and friends; football – travelling to watch Nottingham Forest and England at home and abroad; and his role as a Paramedic.

"Tony was without doubt an NHS hero who dedicated his life to his career. As he rose up through the ranks nothing was too much trouble for Tony whose huge heart meant he went above and beyond for his patients, colleagues and friends. He cared deeply for his colleagues who were also some of his best friends – his work family.

"Tony was humble to the core; only after the event would we hear about the lives he’d saved, the babies he’d delivered and the absolute commitment he gave to the frontline during 23 years of service.

"He was an NHS hero but he was our hero. Our rock. Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Tony has left behind a heart broken family who loved him beyond words. Tony was proud to be part of an extended Polish family and he will be dearly missed by Mimi, Marysia, Darek and all his family in Poland.

"The whole family would like to give thanks to all the incredible staff at EMAS, Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital who cared for Tony and fought so hard to try to save him. We now politely request to be left in peace to grieve and remember Tony for the fun-loving, caring, brave man who was so loved by so many.

"Forever in our hearts.

"With love from Mum, Martyn, Kate, Oliver, Ann, Iain and Matt."