Brexit reaction from around the Calendar region as UK and EU reach agreement

An agreement has been made on the post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU, after months of negotiations, Downing Street has confirmed.

A news conference was held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (24 December) to announce the UK had reached an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit trade.

A Downing Street source has said: "Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal."

"We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters," they added.

"We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU. The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668bn in 2019," they added.

Conservative MP's from across the region tweeted in celebration of the landmark deal.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness said: "This historic deal minimises friction and lets us negotiate tailored arrangements with the fastest growing parts of the world. We will build on the deals we’ve already secured with 61 countries + the EU, to help our exporters thrive in 2021 and beyond."

Elsewhere, Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley & Ilkley posted a tweet which read: "They claimed we didn't want a deal. They said we wouldn't get a deal. We DID want a deal. We GOT a deal. BIGGEST bilateral trade deal EVER signed. Worth over £600bn. A new relationship with our closest allies & friends SIGNED. Time for UK to move forward. Together."

The Chancellor of the Exchequer and MP for Richmond, Rishi Sunak, tweet saying: "The first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that the EU has ever agreed."

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer tweeted: "Fantastic news that a deal has been reached between the EU and UK after many months of hard pressed negotiations."I will spend the next few days analysing details of the deal before commenting any further ahead of a parliamentary vote."

Elsewhere in the region, people in the fishing industry reacted to the news of a deal, saying "any deal was better than no deal."

Mr Johnson said for the first time since 1973 the UK "will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters", with the UK’s share of fish in its waters rising "substantially from roughly half today to closer to two-thirds in five-and-a-half years’ time".

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: we have secured five and a half years of full predictability for our fishing communities.”

Martyn Boyers the Chief Executive of Grimsby Fish Market said: "Fishing has become very prominent and a lot of people have questioned its relativity because of its small percentage of GDP. It's very important to us and it is very important to this region."

Mr Johnson said he hoped there would be a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 30.

He said the post-Brexit trade agreement reached with Brussels is a "good deal for the whole of Europe".