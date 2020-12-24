Council Leader warns we might be heading for tougher restrictions in new year

Tim Swift the leader of Calderdale Council has said it "would not surprise" him if the rest of the country was placed under tougher tier restrictions "very soon".

It is after the government has put London and much of the South East under tough Tier 4 restrictions where the new variant is the most prevalent, but they have conceded it has spread across the country already.

The spread of the new variant of Covid-19, which is up to 70% more infectious than the normal strain, has sparked alarm across the world.

Credit: PA

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has insisted no rule changes will come into force before Christmas Day.

"We are not going to change people’s plans 24, 48 hours ahead of Christmas," he said.

Ministers will meet on Wednesday to decide whether more parts of the country could be put under Tier 4 measures - equivalent to full lockdown.

Asked if Tier 4 measures would be increased, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “If the virus continues to spread then we will take stronger measures, because at the end of the day our objective is to save lives and to keep people safe."

She said she wasn't going to pre-empt any change in measures before the review on of tiers in England on December 30.

The UK has recorded more than 33,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past two days, breaking new records and soaring past the peak seen in November before the one-month lockdown in England led to a reduction in numbers.

Samples of the new strain have been detected in various parts of the UK. Credit: COG-UK

The measures may come too little too late, however, with the new Covid variant - first identified in September - having already spread around the UK according to genomic researchers.

Here's the full list of areas in our region that the new strain has been identified, according to data by the COG-UK monitoring group:

Pocklington, Hull

Near Maltby, South Yorkshire

Near Matlock, Derbyshire

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire