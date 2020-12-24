LNER delivers Christmas surprise from Yorkshire to three-year-old in Scotland

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has helped deliver Christmas to three-year-old Evelyn Barker from Leuchars in Scotland, when members of her family in Yorkshire were unable to visit her.

Evelyn’s only Christmas wish this year was for a teddy bear. When members of her family based in Leeds contacted LNER to ask for help getting Evelyn’s Christmas present to her in Scotland, the LNER Social Media team swung into action with bear-ly any time to spare.

Family members, Emma Barker and James H had bought the bear as a Christmas present but with the latest travel restrictions introduced this month, they were unable to deliver the gift in person.

The bear joined the LNER 07:35 Azuma service from York to Aberdeen on Tuesday 22 December to make the 181mile journey in under four hours to arrive in Leuchars at 11:28.

Evelyn’s parents met the LNER crew as the Azuma train glided into Leuchars with the very special delivery in good time for Christmas Day.

Evelyn’s Mum, Emily Barker, said: “We are so impressed and amazed LNER made this happen for us.

"All Evelyn wanted for Christmas was a bear and we didn’t think it would happen until the team at LNER offered to help. We can’t wait to see Evelyn’s reaction on Christmas Day.”