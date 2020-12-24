Man arrested in Leeds after international manhunt over Costa Del Sol murder

After an international manhunt, National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man in Leeds in connection with the murder of a man on the Costa Del Sol.

The suspect, a 21-year-old British man, was apprehended by armed NCA officers near the Crown Point Shopping area of the city.

The suspect fled to the UK after 19-year-old Ulrich Perez was stabbed in an alleged road rage incident in Estepona on 18 November.

The victim was almost run over by a car at a pedestrian crossing and the driver, who had initially left the scene, returned a few minutes later and stabbed the victim in the heart.

The attack happened in broad daylight outside the victim’s home.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest and NCA officers, working closely with Spanish National Police in Estepona, detained him on Tuesday (22 December).

He remains in custody awaiting extradition.

Paul Owen, Operations Manager at the NCA, said: “We are pleased to have been part of catching a suspected killer and bringing some sense of justice for the victim’s family.

“The NCA works closely with international partners to ensure that nowhere is a safe haven for suspected criminals - no matter where you hide, the authorities will catch up with you and you will face justice.”