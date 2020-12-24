New flood defences in the Calder Valley ready for winter five years after floods

ITV Calendar's Chris Kiddey reports.

Five years after the worst floods to ever hit the area, the Environment Agency say new flood defences in the Calder Valley are now complete and ready for winter.

Over £41 million has been spent shoring up the defences in Mytholmroyd, which was one of the worst hit areas on Boxing Day in 2015.

The Flood Alleviation Scheme will provide greater protection to around 400 homes and businesses this winter, as well as local infrastructure, schools and other public amenities.

The flood defences have been developed by the Environment Agency in partnership with Calderdale Council.

Paul Swales, senior flood risk advisor for the Environment Agency, said: "We are delighted that the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme is ready to better protect the community this winter.

"The project team has worked hard to complete the project as efficiently as possible, while adhering to Government guidelines for safe working during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a few final touches to make to the scheme in the New Year, and then we plan to celebrate this fantastic achievement in the Spring.

"Thank you to local residents, businesses and commuters for their patience while the construction of this important and complex project has been carried out."

Cllr Scott Patient, Calderdale Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said:

"Ensuring that the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme is winter-ready is a major milestone in the ongoing partnership work to protect Calderdale from flooding, and a really positive step forward in our fight against climate change.

"A huge amount of joint work has gone into this scheme, and we are delighted that the community is now better protected.

"We know this will bring much-needed reassurance to local residents and businesses who are sadly familiar with the devastating impact of flooding."