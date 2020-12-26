Footage of flooding in Stamford on Christmas day, filmed by Lucy Porter

Storm Bella will bring severe gales and heavy rain on Boxing Day, forecasters have warned.

Winds of up to 70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations and further downpours are also due, with the Met Office adding 40-60mm is likely to fall over some hills.

Parts of the country are already sodden after recent wet weather and flooding, with ten amber flood alerts in place across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Where have the flood warnings been issued?

River Idle in Nottinghamshire, between Bawtry, Retford and Gainsborough.

Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment, between Goole and Whitton

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

Lincoln Watercourses

Witham in North Kesteven

Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford

Minor Watercourses of South Forty Foot Drain

South Forty Foot Drain

Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System

Lower Welland

Fire and rescue crews in Lincolnshire are urging people to be vigilant after they attended flooding in parts of Stamford yesterday (25 December).

It was after the River Welland burst its banks in the late hours of Christmas eve.

Emergency services first received a call that alerted them to the flooding just after 10:30pm on Christmas eve.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene through the early hours of the morning pumping water from Bath Row in an attempt to try and stem the water from spreading.

Lincolnshire Police and the Environment Agency were also in attendance.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that no damage had been done to any properties.

Storm Bella, which follows relatively calm and cold conditions across the UK on Friday and early morning snowfall recorded in some areas, has led to the Met Office issuing an amber wind warning, which warns travel could be disrupted, for parts of south Wales and across southern England on Saturday.

As of 5am, England has 78 flood warnings and 99 flood alerts, two flood warnings and five flood alerts are in force in Wales, and seven warnings and 13 alerts have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.