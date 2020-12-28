Covid-hit Rotherham Utd told they must play against Barnsley

Covid-hit Rotherham United have been told they must play against Barnsley on Tuesday night or face a potential points deduction.

The Millers camp has been badly affected by the virus as five players have tested positive along with one member of the backroom staff.

Rotherham have postponed two fixtures after players tested positive for Covid-19 Credit: PA

The first case came to light just hours before they were scheduled to play Derby County on December 19. That game was postponed around an hour before kick off.

I was advised if we didn't play the game we'd face retribution because i'm going against medical advice. Paul Warne, Rotherham United Manager

Despite only having 15 players available to play, the league's governing body, the EFL, has told the club they must fulfill the fixture against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

"I didn't want it on, I didn't want to put anyone at risk but there's little I can do now expect pick the players up," said Millers boss Paul Warne in his pre-match press conference.

The players returned to training for the first time on Sunday, after being advised by the EFL that nine days of isolation was enough despite standard protocols being 10 days.