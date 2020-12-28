Humberside Police driver 'races' four-year-old on mini motorbike

It isn't usually advisable to challenge a police car to a road race, but when one four-year-old got a miniature motorbike for Christmas that's exactly what he did.

The youngster, whose parent is a friend of a Humberside Police office, wanted to test himself against one of the force's response cars.

And the officer – who uses the Twitter handle @PDBen1194 – was more than happy to oblige, following the boy down the road in his car, complete with flashing lights.

While it wasn't exactly a high speed chase, the video of the pursuit has been viewed on more than 35,000 times.