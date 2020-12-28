Police name man who died in Huddersfield hit-and-run incident

Police have named a man who died in a hit-and-run incident in Huddersfield.

Marcus Warner, who was 34, died when he was hit by a black Seat Ibiza in the early hours of Sunday on Deighton Road.

Police said the car, which may have been travelling in convoy with another vehicle, then drove off.

Two 26-year-old women and a 28-year-old man who were later arrested have now been released on bail pending further enquiries

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are continuing a number of enquiries into this fatal collision and I am very much continuing to appeal for witnesses and for anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of what took place to come forwards."