Tests on whales washed up on East Yorkshire beach

An investigation has started into why a pod of stranded whales washed up on a beach in East Yorkshire.

Ten sperm whales died when they became beached between Withernsea and Tunstall on Christmas Eve.

While some have been washed back out to sea, a number still remain and experts from the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme are carrying out tests on the bodies. to work out how they died.

Meanwhile there's concern that trophy hunters and children are putting themselves at risk by coming into contact with the carcasses.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "Some of the sperm whales which sadly came ashore on Christmas Eve are still on the same beaches and are starting to decompose.

"Coastguard teams are desperately trying to keep the scenes safe because of the actions of some mindless individuals attempting to trophy-hunt parts of the carcasses and putting themselves in danger in the process.

"In addition, we have witnessed children climbing on the whales and even parents taking photographs of their children sat on them. It just beggars belief."