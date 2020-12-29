Bearded Fishermen: The Lincolnshire charity on patrol to combat suicide

Report by Katharine Walker

A charity in Lincolnshire has begun a nightly suicide-prevention patrol around Scunthorpe looking for people in crisis.

The project was launched by the Beaded Fishermen in response to an increase in calls for support during lockdown and the number of suicide attempts in the county.

The charity has recruited volunteers - all of whom are mental health and first aid trained - to work shifts patrolling Lincolnshire's known suicide spots.

Equipped with team radios, first aid response equipment, food and essentials, they walk the area to offer support to people in need.

Charity chairman Rick Roberts said: "We launched the Night Watch Project as we're expecting to see a rise in mental health deterioration across the county.

"This year has been incredibly difficult for many but this project, along with our other services, aims to help and offer essential support to individuals who feel they have no one else to turn to.''

The Beaded Fishermen was set up last year by Rick Roberts and Mick Leyland to help raise awareness of mental health issues.

The pair - who first met on a fishing trip through friends - discovered they had shared experiences of mental health care.

Based in Gainsborough, they offer services for people across Lincolnshire.

Mr Leyland said his own experiences help him offer support to those in crisis: ''I first tried to commit suicide when I was 17. I've tried a couple of other times since then.

He added: ''I understand where someone comes from when they get to that point that they think there is no other hope. That they decide they're better off dead.

''If we can give them a bit of hope and say there is hope, if we can save one life - it's one life saved.''

Mental health support