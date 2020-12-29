By Harry Horton, Political Correspondent

Other than a brief hiatus for parts of West Yorkshire in August, nowhere in Yorkshire or Lincolnshire has seen coronavirus restrictions eased since the national lockdown in spring was replaced by more targeted local measures in the summer.

So when Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the latest review of which area sits in which tier on Wednesday afternoon - you can expect more shutters to come down than be pulled up.

The picture is bleak: in our region, cases are rising everywhere except in North Lincolnshire and Rotherham - and that’s before the impact of household mixing over Christmas becomes clear.

Matt Hancock will announce the results of the latest review this wek

The number of hospital admissions is no longer going down, and in many areas has started to go up again. And NHS staff are exhausted after a year like no other.

It’s against this backdrop that we shouldn’t be surprised if we see even tougher restrictions announced for our region this week.

It’s true that some areas (Sheffield, Kirklees, Wakefield, Leeds) now have among the lowest infection rates in England.

The problem is that cases in these areas haven’t fallen nearly enough, and the rest of the country has gone rapidly in the other direction.

We’re entering an expected third wave from a much higher starting position, with much less room for manoeuvre.

The prime minister will chair a coronavirus meeting tonight facing two big decisions: whether to extend the economically devastating tier 4 restrictions further north, and secondly, whether to close schools in January.

These extreme measures - which would be the toughest since the first national lockdown - still might not be enough to get the virus under control.

There are, however, some reasons to be optimistic: more than 600,000 people have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, and some have started receiving their second.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be approved for use within days, which should allow a rapid expansion of vaccination.

Ministers and many epidemiologists are still confident life will begin to return to normal by Easter - but it’s going to be a long winter before then.