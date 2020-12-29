Jaws removed from whales stranded on east coast by 'profiteers'

Concerns have been raised that four whales which died when they became stranded along Yorkshire's coastline have been targeted by 'profiteers' hoping to make money from the illegal trade in animal parts.

The sperm whales were among ten which died when they washed up onto beaches between Withernsea and Tunstall on Christmas Eve.

Some have since been washed back out to sea, but a number remain and are starting to decompose, prompting warnings to people to stay away.

'It's very unfortunate' – zoologist Rob Deaville

Zoologist Rob Deaville has been on-site this week carrying out tests, but said his work had been hampered by the removal of the lower jaws from four of the animals.

He said: "It suggests people have taken them to make money and profiteer and it is illegal.

"It's an offence to take samples from what are called European protected species and try and sell them for profit."

Mr Deaville's comments come as the local council investigates how to remove the whale from the beach at Withernsea – and called on the public to keep their distance.