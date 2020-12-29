Operation launched to remove dead whale from Withernsea beach

An operation has been launched to remove a dead whale from Withernsea beach in East Yorkshire.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it was working with a specialist contractor on the removal, which could take several days.

The council said part of the south promenade would be closed and urged people to stay away from the area.

It added: "The council is aware of reports of people getting close to the animals, touching them and even climbing on them.

"What happened is a tragedy and we ask people to be respectful while work is undertaken to move them off the beach or for nature to take its course."

The sperm whale was one of ten which became stranded between Withernsea and Tunstall on Christmas Eve.

Tests have been carried out to determine why they got into difficulty.

And there have been warnings to people not to come into contact with the carcasses because of concerns about the spread of disease.