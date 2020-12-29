Public told to avoid area after 'serious incident' in Selby
Police have warned people to avoid a street in Selby after two people were found injured following a "serious incident".North Yorkshire Police say a man and a woman were both hurt in the incident on Finkle Street.A man in his thirties has been arrested.The incident happened shortly before 9am. The street has been closed off. A police spokesman said: "Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while forensicenquiries continue at the scene."