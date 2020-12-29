Ollie, a lurcher from York, suffers from tremors triggered by fireworks

The RSPCA has released a video showing the "heartbreaking" impact of fireworks on a dog in York as part of a campaign ahead of New Year's Eve.

Ollie, a lurcher, suffers from tremors caused by stress, which his owners say have been triggered by loud bangs.

Claire Welsh and her partner Richard Wilson adopted Ollie from their local RSPCA branch.

Claire said “He’d not had the best start in life and, despite his young age, he was already experiencing high levels of anxiety.

"We worked hard over a number of years with a behaviourist to help Ollie feel more at ease with the world and the people around him. He was fearful of a lot of things but he began to grow in confidence and became much less anxious.

“Ollie has always been sensitive to loud noises but this was something we had worked on with him in the past and was no longer a problem for him.

"Sadly, over the years, the fireworks have been lasting longer and longer each year, going on for months at a time. This makes it impossible to prepare for.

"We used to take Ollie into the countryside away from the city at these times to avoid the fireworks and to prevent any distress to him but now, with the fireworks going on for months, it’s impossible for us to plan this."

The RSPCA said it received more than 1,500 calls about fireworks affecting animals in the last four years. It launched the Bang Out of Order campaign last year, calling on the Government to introduce tougher regulations around the sale and use of fireworks: