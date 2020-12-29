Weather warning for Yorkshire as snow causes travel disruption

This was the scene in Todmorden

Motorists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel this morning after snow fell across much of Yorkshire.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice and snow – in place until 10pm – following snowfall overnight.

It said up to 4ins (10cm) could fall over the Pennines and the North York Moors on Tuesday.

The M62 in West Yorkshire was among the routes affected, with roads surrounding junction 24 at Ainley Top proving hazardous for commuters.

A collision closed a slip road on the eastbound side of the motorway at junction 31 for Normanton.

Bus services also faced disruption, with 40-minute delays to some routes in Bradford and vehicles forced to keep to main roads in Wakefield.

Elsewhere, people posted pictures on social media of wintry scenes across the county.

North Yorkshire