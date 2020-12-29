York 'inevitably' heading for tougher restrictions

York's director of public health says it is 'inevitable' that the city will be placed under tighter restrictions when the results of a review of the country's tier system are announced tomorrow.

Sharon Stoltz said that a combination of people becoming "complacent" in the run-up to Christmas as well as groups from tier three areas travelling into the city had contributed to the rise in Covid-19 infection rates.

Sharon Stoltz, the director of public health for York, says it's 'inevitable' the city will face further restrictions

She said the spread of the new variant of coronavirus was also likely to have played a part.

"Tier two is no longer sufficient to contain the spread of the virus", she said.

"Without some additional restrictions, my worry is that we will see the virus spread and we will start to see large outbreaks, so I think it is inevitable that there will be some announcement tomorrow of additional restrictions for York."

While the rest of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire was put into tier three when the system was first introduced at the start of December, York and North Yorkshire was placed in tier two.

It meant hospitality businesses were allowed to stay open, subject to some limitations, and allowed more mixing of groups outdoors.

Even then, the city's leaders admitted they were disappointed that their calls for the lowest level of restrictions had not been accepted.

However, the Covid-19 infection rate in the city has risen from 60 cases per 100,000 people to 218 per 100,000 in a matter of weeks.

There is now concern about growing pressure on the city's NHS.