Report by Sam Casey

Officials representing frontline police officers in Yorkshire say it is "astonishing" that they have not been prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Both West and South Yorkshire Police Federation say their members should be given the jab as a matter of urgency because of the risk they face of becoming infected while in contact with the public.

More than 500,000 people, mainly those over the age of 80 and some care workers and NHS staff, have received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech drug.

The first people to be immunised are due to receive their second booster dose this week.

But police officers were not included in the list of priority groups.

Brian Booth, chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, said: “We have heard no mention of police officers being on the list to be vaccinated as soon as possible. There’s been no discussion whatsoever around my colleagues. It’s astonishing, and sadly shows what they think of us.

“My colleagues have remained at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, putting themselves and their families at risk to ensure we try and keep the general public safe.

"I am dismayed to see that there is no prioritisation in relation to the vaccine being administered."

During the pandemic, police officers have been expected to enforce the government's restrictions on people's liberty and have occasionally faced assaults from members of the public who claim to have the virus.

Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire Police Federation, said frontline officers should be given the same protection as NHS workers.

He said: "We've got to make sure our officers are protected and we've got the resilience within our force to make sure we don't lose our officers to any sort of variant or any increased risk of getting infected."

The issue has been raised with government ministers by police and crime commissioners, including Dr Alan Billings, who oversees the South Yorkshire force.

He said: "We can't have the police force toppling over because they themselves become infected."

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations, which advised the government on who should be prioritised for the vaccine, said its recommendations were designed to prevent as many deaths as possible.

Chair Professor Wei Shen Lim said: "As the single greatest risk of death from COVID-19 is older age, prioritisation is primarily based on age.

"It is estimated that vaccinating everyone in the priority groups would prevent 99% of deaths, including those associated with occupational exposure to infection."