Calls for certainty from Government over future rail investment in the region

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has called on the Government to provide certainty over future rail investment in the region.

In a letter addressed to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the Combined Authority has asked the Government to use its forthcoming Integrated Rail Plan for the North and the Midlands to deliver on its commitment to provide the eastern leg of HS2 in full and on the same timescale as the western leg.

It also calls on the Government to deliver improved capacity around Leeds Station, the Transpennine line upgrade, Northern Powerhouse Rail in full including a new line between Leeds, Bradford City Centre and Manchester along with a programme of electrification of existing lines.

Findings of the National Infrastructure Commission’s recent Rail Needs Assessment, which highlight the strategic case for major rail investment across the North and Midlands have been rejected by the letter, as being based on an “inconsistent and fundamentally flawed” approach. The letter also warns that following its recommendations could have serious economic consequences.

It says the National Infrastructure Commission’s approach creates an artificial choice between HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, ignores the role HS2 will play in improving connections between Yorkshire’s cities, fails to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail in full and does not address the capacity bottlenecks around Leeds Station which cause delays across the national rail network.

The letter says:

The Government has a choice to make, it can make a choice to tackle climate change, to unlock economic growth, to bridge the productivity gaps and to level up. Or the Government can once again leave our region and other authorities in the North behind. West Yorkshire Combined Authority letter

In response to the letter, a National Infrastructure Commission spokesperson said:

We have provided the Government with a set of options for improving rail connectivity for the North and the Midlands to inform its forthcoming Integrated Rail Plan. Our assessment showed that prioritising regional rail links would likely deliver the highest economic benefits to the North and the Midlands, more quickly. National Infrastructure Commission spokesperson

Adding: "This approach does not rule out the further development of the eastern leg of HS2 Phase 2B and it’s important that all options, such as delivering the eastern leg in phases, are looked at.

"Our report suggests that rail investment in the North and the Midlands needs to increase to help achieve economic transformation, but the level of funding is a decision for government to make."