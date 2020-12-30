Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire will move into Tier 4 from Thursday 31 December amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The counties, which had previously been in Tier 3, join 19 other authorities across England in the highest tier, which sees the closure of the non-essential shops which are allowed to open in all of the lower tiers.

Meanwhile, York & North Yorkshire will move from Tier 2, into Tier 3, meaning pubs, cafes and restaurants must close.

The rest of Yorkshire will remain in Tier 3.

Matt Hancock updated the Commons on the latest Tier measures this afternoon (30th December).

From Thursday 31 December, the Tiers across the Calendar region are as follows:

Tier 4

Lincolnshire

Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire

Tier 3

York and North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

East Yorkshire

What are the rules for each tier?

Tier 4

People must not leave their home or garden unless they have a ‘reasonable excuse’ including where reasonably necessary for work, education, exercise or open air recreation and essential activities such as medical appointments and to buy food;

People must not meet socially indoors, in a private garden or most outdoor public venues with anybody they do not live with or have a support bubble with. Everyone who can work from home should do so.

People can see only one other person that they do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) in certain public outdoor places - such as parks, public gardens, or outdoor sports facilities.

All non-essential shops, hairdressers, sports facilities and leisure and entertainment venues must close.

York and North Yorkshire will join the rest of Yorkshire in Tier 3 Credit: PA Images

Tier 3

In Tier 3, you can't meet socially indoors or most outdoor places with anyone not in your household or support bubble.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants must close unless they have a takeaway service and all indoor hospitality venues must also close.

Tier 2

In Tier 2 you cannot socialise indoors with anyone not in your household or support bubble - but the rule of 6 applies outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants and hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

Public events can still take place at this level - but the numbers outdoors are restricted to 2,000 people.

Tier 1

The rule of 6 will apply indoors and outdoors. Pubs, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues must close at 11pm - but last orders in pubs is at 10.

Public events are back on - including fans watching sport - but are capped at 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

Matt Hancock announced the Tier changes in Commons Credit: PA Images

Between 18 and 24 December the weekly case rate in England rose to 402.6 per 100,000, a 32% increase on the previous week.

The NHS reports 14,915 patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the past week, an 18% increase on the week before.

All clinically extremely vulnerable individuals will be asked to shield if they live in Tier 4 areas.

The Government says Tier 3 and 4 areas will continue to be prioritised for community testing, with more than 100 local authorities now having signed up to the enhanced testing support programme.

Responding to the news that Lincolnshire will be placed in Tier 4 restrictions from midnight tonight, Katrina Pierce, Development Manager for the Federation of Small Businesses in Lincolnshire said:

The confirmation that because of concerning infection levels in the county the whole of Lincolnshire will be placed in Tier 4 right away is devastating for small businesses. Entering a new year under the toughest restrictions after a turbulent 2020 will not only further knock morale among business owners, it will hit their accounts too. Katrina Pierce, Federation of Small Businesses in Lincolnshire

She added: "Our county’s hospitality businesses already lost out on the lucrative Christmas period, consumer spend in shops was down throughout December as people spent more with big online retailers, the events and creative industries have been closed since March and realistically there are now very few businesses that have not taken some kind of hard hit. Debt is rising, income is limited and for many, prospects are looking bleak without vital financial help.

"The public health emergency of course takes precedence and business owners will continue to do their bit to help drive down the local threat level as they have done for many months. But further weeks of closure will cost them yet more money from their depleted reserves. A second round of one-off cash grants similar to those we saw in Spring 2020 is now urgently needed to help these businesses survive the coming weeks and months."