Lost goat and trapped owl among top rescues in region as RSPCA reflect on 2020

2020 has certainly been a year to remember, but away from Covid-19, in the animal world it has played host to some impressive rescues.

The RSPCA has been taking a look back at some of its best rescue efforts from the year.

Back in June, in West Yorkshire, a lost billy goat was in need of help after being found at a bus stop in Bradford.

He’d been causing quite a stir in the town when officers were called to help out. Inspector Emily Stodart said:

It’s certainly not something you see every day! When we got there, we found he had been making his way through a few gardens before stopping at the bus stop! Officers caught him and took him to a nearby yard for boarding. Emily Stodart, RSPCA Inspector

Also in Bradford, a tawny owl required some assistance after getting stuck between glass doors and a Juliet balcony.

RSPCA inspector Gemma Fowler was called to the home after the residents spotted the beautiful bird in a pickle.

Luckily, it was a straightforward rescue and the owl wasn’t injured so Gemma lifted him out of the gap and released him off of the balcony.