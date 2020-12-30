West Yorkshire Police has launched a fresh appeal for information after an elderly man died following a collision in Wakefield.

Colin Benn, who was 90, was seriously injured after being hit by a car on 15 December and passed away in hospital on Sunday 27 December.

The collision happened in Cliff Parade at just after 1pm. Mr Benn was in collision with a white Lexus IS 300h car, near to the junction with Wood Street.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old local man, has been spoken to by police.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision to call them on 101.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage which may assist in the investigation.