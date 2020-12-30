Leeds Rhinos Rugby legend Rob Burrow and campaigner Kim Leadbeater are among those named in the New Year Honours List 2021, which recognises the incredible efforts of hundreds of public sector and community workers throughout 2020 and beyond.

The list includes a total of 1,239 recipients, recognised for their extraordinary contributions across the UK.

Here are some of the recipients from across the Calendar region:

Rob Burrow

Credit: PA Images

Former professional rugby player Rob Burrow receives an MBE for the awareness he has raised around motor neurone disease particularly during the pandemic.

His former teammate, Kevin Sinfield, said he "absolutely deserves it."

Claire Throssell

Credit: PA Images

Claire Throssell, from Penistone, has been awarded an MBE for her services to Children Experiencing Domestic Abuse.

She has campaigned tirelessly to ensure that children's voices are heard by the family courts, following the horrific deaths of her two young sons in a pre-planned house fire by her ex-partner.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Claire Throssell said: "This award is for everybody in the community and everybody who's supported me for the last six years."

Kim Leadbeater

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Kim Leadbeater says she is "honoured and humbled" to receive the recognition, but explains it is "bitter sweet."

Kim Leadbeater is the sister of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016. She has been recognised for her work with the Jo Cox Foundation, which aims to build a positive legacy for Jo Cox and to create something positive from her tragic murder.

Gillian Coultard

Gillian Coultard in 1997 Credit: PA Images

Former Doncaster Belles star and England international Gillian Coultard, who won 119 caps and scored 30 goals for the international team, has received an MBE for services to football.

Curtis Woodhouse

Credit: PA Images

Former England-under 21 footballer-turned-British boxing champion Curtis Woodhouse, from Beverley has received the BEM for services to football and boxing.

Sharon Watson

Credit: ITV Calendar

Sharon Watson, the former Artistic Director of Phoenix Dance Theatre and current Chief Executive and Principal, Northern School of Contemporary Dance, has been awarded an MBE for services to Dance.

Debbie Langford

Debbie Langford, who is chair of the Newark Branch of the Royal British Legion has received the BEM for voluntary service to Armed Forces Veterans.

Commenting on the honours list, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "In a year when so many have made sacrifices to protect our NHS and save people’s lives, the outstanding efforts of those receiving honours today are a welcome reminder of the strength of human spirit, and of what can be achieved through courage and compassion.

"The 2021 New Year Honours offer us an opportunity to salute their dedication and recognise many who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to our country.

"As we begin a new year and continue to come together to fight this virus, may their service and stories be an inspiration to us all.”