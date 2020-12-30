Police in Huddersfield crack down on speeding motorists

Police in Huddersfield are urging residents to share footage of dangerous driving as part of an ongoing operation targeting anti-social motorists.

Officers will be continuing operations in hotspots across the town over the coming weeks after concern from residents about speeding drivers.

They are encouraging anyone with footage of dangerous or anti-social driving to send it to West Yorkshire Police using a new online portal.

Inspector Graham Dyson of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

We have a number of locations across the area where we receive numerous reports of loud cars, speeding and general ASB driving. Inspector Graham Dyson, Huddersfield NPT

Most recently officers have been working the Lindley area and dealing with motorists for various matters to make the roads safer.

Officers have been carrying out marked vehicle patrols and using speed guns to deter offending and pull over drivers seen behaving in an anti-social manner.

It comes after a number of road safety initiatives in the Huddersfield area during autumn and winter including vehicle safety checks in the Bradley and Fixby areas.