Police in Huddersfield make further arrests in Jamal Nedd murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of Jamal Nedd in Huddersfield have made further arrests in connection with the case.

Jamal Nedd, 26, was shot on the 19 December at around 9.09pm in Ripon Avenue in Huddersfield. Police believe he died as a result of a targeted shooting.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man from Huddersfield this morning (30 December) on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue.Two women and a man were also arrested and are being held in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Six men have already been arrested for murder and released on bail pending continuing enquiries. A 24-year-old woman who was arrested for assisting an offender has been released under investigation.