Humberside Police has confirmed it is looking into allegations that body parts from beached whales at Withernsea have been stolen.

A pod of up to ten sperm whales washed up on the shore last week.

All of the whales died but zoologist Rob Deaville who's working on site, said four of the bodies still stranded have had their jaw bones removed - potentially to be sold illegally.

In a statement, Humberside Police said:

We have received a report that a number of whales, that were recently stranded and died on the East Yorkshire coast, have sadly been mutilated. We are investigating the report, working with other agencies involved to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information about these incidents should call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 170 28 December 2020. Humberside Police statement

On Tuesday an operation was launched to remove a dead whale from Withernsea beach in East Yorkshire.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it was working with a specialist contractor on the removal, which could take several days.

