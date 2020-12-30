'This one means the most': Rob Burrow inducted into Leeds Rhinos hall of fame

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has been named as the fourth and final inductee into the Leeds Rugby League Hall of Fame for 2020.

He has spoken out about his pride to be honoured with such an accolade.

The 38-year-old becomes the first player from the club’s ‘golden generation’ to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the sixteenth player in total to join the Leeds pantheon since it was created in 2017.

Commenting on his induction in the Hall of Fame, Burrow said:

All my life I have been a Rhinos fan. All my life I just wanted to play for Leeds. I was just proud to have played at this wonderful club for many years let alone to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Of all the trophies that we were lucky enough to win, this one means the most. There is no club in the world that compares to the Rhinos. Rob Burrow

He added: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who put faith in me and believed that size does not matter. This is the ultimate accolade for me; it means so much, thank you."

The former rugby player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and is currently campaigning to raise awareness for the disease. In honour of his former team mate, Kevin Sinfield completed seven marathons in seven days earlier this month, raising more than £2,658,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Credit: PA Images

Burrow was presented with his certificate and silver salver at Emerald Headingley in Leeds by fellow Hall of Fame member Barrie McDermott.

A special feature to unveil Burrow saw former players from around the globe pay tribute to the eight-time Grand Final winner. it features memories from Australia's Danny Buderus, former Head Coach Brian McClennan and Ali Lauitiiti and Brent Webb in New Zealand. While Barrie McDermott and Danny McGuire pick out their favourite memories from Rob’s glittering career.