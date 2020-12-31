An armed forces veteran from Barnsley who set out on a mission to play the Last Post every night during the pandemic will give his final rendition of the bugle call on New Year's Eve.

Paul Goose, 52, began his nightly routine on March 29 as a tribute to people who had died from Covid-19.

He has played every night since, streaming videos of the performances online.

Mr Goose said: "I will have done this for nine months, it's part of my life I'm going to be sad that I'll be finishing it, but it does have to come to an end at some point."

Mr Goose, who spent 10 years in the Light Infantry, said the daily renditions of the tune - most commonly associated with military funerals - began following the death of his former regimental sergeant major.

As well as gaining thousands of hits on social media, Mr Goose's performances have raised around £10,000 for the intensive care unit at Barnsley Hospital.

"I set off to get £500 and reached that target within 15 minutes of me putting it on social media," he said.

The history of the Last Post

The Last Post was first played in the 1790s, to let soldiers know the duty officer had completed his inspection of the sentry-posts and the camp was secure for the night.

But, from the 1850s onwards, it became customary for the regimental bugler to sound the Last Post over the grave of any soldier who died overseas, where often there was no other music available to accompany him on his final journey.

Over time the custom was adopted at home as well as abroad and by the time World War One broke out in 1914 it was routinely played at soldiers' funerals.

The tune - which has gone from 45 seconds to 75 seconds - is now played all over the world on Remembrance Day.