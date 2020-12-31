Brexit: The new year view from region's MPs

Calendar's Political Correspondent Harry Horton spoke to some of the region's MPs to find out how they're reflecting on Brexit now that the transition period has ended and a new year has begun

For many, today marks the first day of Brexit ‘proper’.

The UK has left the European Union and the transition period has ended.

A new trade deal came into effect just before Big Ben struck midnight (repairs to the clocktower were halted to allow the famous bell to ring in the new year) and ,with it, major changes to travel, work, immigration, security and much more.

Boris Johnson says the UK is now “free to do things differently, and if necessary better, than our friends in the EU.”

But what is the assessment of our MPs as we start the new year – and embark on a new chapter in Britain's international relations?

Andrea Jenkyns MP Credit: PA

Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative, Morley & Outwood (voted Leave)

Andrea Jenkyns has been one of Yorkshire’s most vocal advocates for leaving the European Union.

“It has been a bit of a personal journey for me and many other Brexiteers, but we’ve done it,” she said in a statement this week.

“I was made to feel very awkward by some of my colleagues who didn’t agree with my outspoken style in fighting for the democratic will of the people to be delivered. But we have a PM in Boris Johnson, who believes in Brexit and the opportunities it will present us with.”

Louise Haigh MP Credit: PA

Louise Haigh, Labour, Sheffield Heeley (voted Remain)“The last few years have diverted so much time and energy from dealing with the ever-growing challenges that confront us as a society, which has been enormously frustrating for all of us,” the Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, Louise Haigh, told ITV Calendar.

“Going into 2021, we can only do so with hope that the Covid vaccine will be effective and that our politics can once again focus on the things that matter to people- jobs, our public services and tackling climate change.”

David Davis MP Credit: PA

David Davis, Conservative, Haltemprice and Howden (voted Leave)

“This treaty is a new beginning, which is not to say that it is perfect,” said the East Yorkshire MP and former Brexit Secretary.

“On Northern Ireland, we have issues to deal with. On fishing, we have issues to deal with… It is not over. All will lead to uncomfortable decisions in the near future.”

Hilary Benn MP Credit: PA

Hilary Benn, Labour, Leeds Central (voted Remain)

Labour’s Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn - a passionate supporter of Remain - said that in 2021, “a new question will confront us as a nation: what kind of relationship do we now wish to have with our biggest, nearest and most important trading partners and friends?”

So, if you were hoping the new year would bring an end to arguments about Brexit, I’ve got bad news for you: the debate might be less noisy, less prominent and less dramatic - but it’s sure to continue.