Elderly man and woman found dead at property in Pateley Bridge

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of an elderly man and a woman were found at a property in Pateley Bridge.

Officers were called to the site at Blazefield shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday 2020 by a concerned member of the public.

They found the man and woman – who were in their seventies – dead inside.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are being conducted and specially trained officers remain working at the scene, in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."