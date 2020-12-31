'Madness': Harrogate hotel owner's anger at order to close for New Year's Eve

Arif Ahmed reports

The boss of a North Yorkshire hospitality business has told Calendar it is '"madness" that an announcement the area would be made subject to tier three restrictions happened just hours before New Year's Eve.

Simon Cotton runs the Harrogate-based HRH Group of hotels.

Before the government announced on Wednesday that North Yorkshire would be moved from tier two into tier three, along with the rest of Yorkshire, Mr Cotton had 200 diners booked for the restaurant at the Yorkshire Hotel.

But under the tougher rules, hospitality businesses are only allowed to open for takeaways.

Mr Cotton said he was expecting just a third of his original customers to place orders.

He said: "I'm mad, really, really mad. Whilst we could see restrictions coming in, why didn't we get more notice on it? Three days ago they could have called this. To give us six hours' notice yesterday is just madness."

Harrogate Council leader Richard Cooper said he sympathised but added: "We have to recognise that this will save lives. We have just got to battle on as best we can."