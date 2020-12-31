Man released in Sheffield murder investigation

A 64-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Sheffield has been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called shortly before 6am yesterday to a property in Southey Avenue following the death of a 38-year-old woman.

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday was unable to determine a cause of death and officers are continuing to treat the woman’s death as unexplained.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and officers remain at the scene today.