A woman has been jailed for life for murdering her boyfriend at his home in Rotherham following a 'toxic relationship'.

Indre Barysaite, 30, was found guilty along with her housemate Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 33, over the murder of 26-year-old Zygimantas Kromelys at the home they all shared on November 10, 2019.

Their four-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard that they stabbed him to death before telling police various lies about how he had died – including that he had fallen on a spike, been attacked by someone else and that he had killed himself.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, said: "CCTV footage overlooking the property proved these claims to be categorically untrue.

"The final clip we have of Zygi alive was him taking the bins out shortly after 9pm, before re-entering the kitchen through the back door.

"Nobody else entered or exited the property before emergency services were called at 9.36pm – meaning all three were inside at the time of the stabbing."

Barysaite was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 14-years, with Jakimovas also jailed for life, with a minimum term of 14 years and eight months.Det Chief Insp Oughton added: “What exactly led to Zygi’s death we may never know, but what we can be sure of is a toxic and destructive relationship between Zygi and Barysaite, with alcohol-fuelled arguments and claims of self-harm between the pair."