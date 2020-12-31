Stay at home: Police and NHS urge people not to party on New Year's Eve

Police and doctors in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have urged people to celebrate New Year's Eve at home, as much of the region faces tighter coronavirus restrictions.

All of the region is now in either tier three or tier four, meaning any form of household mixing indoors, and most mixing outdoors, is now banned.

It also means hospitality venues including pubs and restaurants can only offer takeaway food and drink.

Dr Richard Vautrey, a GP in Leeds and chair of the British Medical Association's General Practitioners Committee, said the best way pf protecting people before the vaccination programme had taken effect, was to "keep our distance" from others.

Dr Richard Vautrey is urging people to abide by the rules

He said "After this dreadful year, the last thing we want to do is make the situation worse for the coming new year. So we must stay at home, we must celebrate in our own way but at home, without mixing with large numbers of people."

As York and North Yorkshire were moved from tier two restrictions into tier three, North Yorkshire Police echoed the warning – and said those who ignored it would face action.

Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham, who is involved in the force’s Covid response, said: "If you do choose to disregard the rules, not only will this situation continue and we run the risk of even tighter restrictions, but you also risk picking up a £200 fine and even worse, the virus itself."

Humberside Police said it would disperse groups gathering in breach of the tier three restrictions.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: “Enforcement will be used after all reasonable requests and other options have been tried to ensure we protect our communities, which has always been and will always be our priority.

“Preventing the spread of the virus remains a shared effort and everyone has personal responsibility for following the laws and guidance set out. The virus has not gone away and we are once again, asking our communities to continue to be vigilant and take the restrictions seriously, which helps to protect each other.