Sheffield Wednesday's owner has spoken out after sacking Tony Pulis as manager following just 10 games in charge.

In a scathing press conference held three days after Pulis was dismissed, Dejphon Chansiri criticised the former Stoke City boss for his style of play.

He claimed Pulis had been "unprofessional" in his dealings with the owner.

Mr Chansiri said: "Everyone was surprised at how unprofessional he was in the end. After 30 years. He is the worst one I’ve had and tried to cause trouble in the club.

"It made me think he could not handle or manage the team. [Pulis] said [on Monday] if no decision today I will not manage tomorrow."

Former Stoke, West Brom and Middlesbrough manager Pulis was only appointed on November 13 following the departure of Garry Monk, but he won just one match, a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry on December 19.

His dismissal came 45 days later, after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn. Wednesday lie second bottom of the table on 13 points, three points from safety.

Mr Chansiri said he started to have doubts after five or six games.

"I started to think he is not the right one because of the way we play, the way he treated our players," he said.

"But he’s good with the Press. He knows how to make the Press like him. That’s good for him, but of course he cannot damage the club,"

Mr Chansiri said he wanted to to appoint a new manager as soon as possible, but wanted the recruitment to be "the right one".

He said: "When I brought Pulis I thought it was the right one. Totally wrong. This time I cannot make a mistake.

"After I sacked him, many, many come. But I can choose only one. We are still working, maybe a while, but I try to make a decision as soon as possible.