Death of elderly couple in Pateley Bridge 'not suspicious'

North Yorkshire Police say there are not believed to be any ''suspicious circumstances'' surrounding the death of an elderly couple in the Yorkshire Dales.

The bodies of the man and woman, both in their 70s, were found at a property in Blazefield near Pateley Bridge on Wednesday (30 December 2020).

Officers were called to the scene by a concerned member of the public.

A spokesman for the force said: "The man died of natural causes and the woman's death is at the moment unexplained.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the next of kin for the man and the woman.