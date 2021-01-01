Humberside Police stop Hull and Cleethorpes New Year parties

Humberside police have broken up two New Year's Eve house parties in Hull and Cleethorpes.

Around forty guests were told to leave a party at a property in Freehold Street in Hull, and two householders were served with a penalty notice.

Eight people were also served with penalty notices after loud music was heard coming from a property on North Promenade in Cleethorpes.

Both Hull and Cleethorpes are under tier three restrictions - meaning people are not allowed to mix with others from outside their own households.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "We all have a responsibility to do the right thing and protect each other, in order to stop the spread of the virus, protect our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and save lives.

"Covid-19 remains a public health emergency and in particular the new strain of Covid-19 means the virus has begun to spread more rapidly.

“We are all hoping that 2021 will bring an end to this pandemic and a return to normality but in order to do that, we need to do our bit for a little bit longer.

“By abiding by the restrictions, we can contain the spread of the virus and the quicker we do that, the quicker our normal lives can resume.”