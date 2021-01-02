New figures show that local authorities in North Yorkshire have seen the biggest percentage leap in positive coronavirus tests compared to anywhere else in the region.

In the seven days up to December the 28th , Hambleton, Richmondshire, York, Harrogate and Selby showed increases of between 45% and 110%.

The rate per 100 thousand for Hambleton - which covers the Northallerton area - has more than doubled to 312.2 compared to 148.5 the week before, while York has risen 87% to 320.5 (was 170.9).

Harrogate's figures increased 80% to 160.4 (from 88.9), Richmondshire rose 70% to 268 (from 156.3) while Selby's increase was 45% - now at 225.1 (from 154.5).

South Kesteven currently has the highest rate (per 100K) in the region, which stands at 332.8 - a 23% increase on the previous week.

In terms of the national picture, these figures are comparatively low, compared to authorities with the highest rates - 13 of them in the south of England are above 1,000 per 100,000The rate in Yorkshire and the Humber, in the week ending December 27, was 197.6 - a 14% overall increase from the week before but the smallest rise of any region in England.