Yorkshire walking campaign launched by tourism body

Campaign video from Welcome to Yorkshire

A new tourism campaign is encouraging people to take a walk every day for a year in Yorkshire.

The Walkshire campaign, designed by Welcome to Yorkshire, wants to help people discover the county on foot in 2021.

The walks will cover all corners of the county, covering the countryside as well as towns and cities.

James Mason, Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive said, “2020 has been a tricky year for all and certainly a time to reflect on the importance of health and well-being, so what better way to start the new year and continue through 2021, than promoting walking in Yorkshire.''

He added: ''Walkshire is the most inclusive of campaigns and we really hope visitors in and out of county will understand the rich depth and layers of this campaign. Everyone and everything will be included.''

There are four big seasonal walks planned, along with a special event for Yorkshire Day on 1 August.

There will also be an event replacing this year's postponed Tour de Yorkshire cycle race, named 'Tour de Walkshire' by organisers.

People will be invited to participate in Walkshire by sharing their own favourite walks and inspire others by using the hashtag #Walkshire.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chair Peter Box added: “I am in no doubt that this fantastic year-long Walkshire initiative from Welcome to Yorkshire will be a great boost to the whole county, showcasing the stunning scenery and the brilliant benefits of walking in magnificent Yorkshire.''