A bus driver had a lucky escape after hitting black ice and smashing through a garden fence in Bingley this morning (3 January.)

The bus crashed into a garden on Ferncliffe Road, near the junction with Kent Road.

There were no passengers onboard the bus, and the driver escaped uninjured.

The 615 bus crashed after hitting black ice on the road.

In a statement First West Yorkshire said: ''Our 615 service was involved in an incident in Bingley this morning which was caused by black ice on the road.

“There were no passengers onboard and our driver, who acted calmly and professionally in the situation, was uninjured. We are now in the process of recovering the vehicle.”

After the accident, police urged people in Bradford to be careful on the roads