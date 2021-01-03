Man charged with murder after Selby death

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder by North Yorkshire Police.

The force received a report of an altercation in a flat in Finkle Street, Selby, at about 8.45am on Tuesday (29 December 2020).

Officers at the scene discovered a man who had sustained significant and life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics, but sadly died.

A woman present had also been injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: ''The local community will be understandably concerned to hear about this serious incident.

''Officers and PCSOs from Selby’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area to provide reassurance to residents.''

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault. He is due to appear in court on Monday.