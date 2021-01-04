A handful of primary schools in our region have not reopened today after teaching unions issued safety warnings about the spread of coronavirus.

Most primaries have started the new term with the Government insisting schools are safe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has “no doubt” that classrooms are safe and parents should send children back to schools in England which remain open.

Despite this reassurance, Paul Flewitt - a dad from Sheffield, has taken his 10-year-old out of school because he doesn't think it is safe. The school has been fully supportive and he is now homeschooling for the foreseeable future.

In Doncaster, director of public health Rupert Suckling wrote to parents saying all primary and special schools in the area would close on Monday for a "Covid planning day", to allow headteachers to take stock and plan.

Mr Suckling said the town had seen a small increase in the number of cases with the overall rate for Doncaster for the seven days ending December 28 at 240.5 infections per 100,000 people.

He said the rates for young people were: 0-4 years, 72 infections per 100,000; 5-9 years, 61.6; 10-14 years, 109; 15-19 years, 291.

Meanwhile, Sheffield director of public health Greg Fell wrote to all primary and special schools on Sunday evening to advise them to reopen.

Mr Fell says: "We are writing to all schools to outline our advice which is that primary and special schools should open as usual from tomorrow (Monday). We strongly believe this is vital for the emotional and educational wellbeing of children."

Mr Fell said Sheffield's latest data, to January 1, showed the city had 175 positive cases per 100,000 "which is considerably lower than those in the south".

He added: "We have also considered the new variant of the virus which is no doubt more transmissible.

"However, there isn't clear evidence to support that it is more transmissible in children per nor that it is having a more significant impact on either children or adults.

"Having taken all of this into careful consideration, we believe that it is safe to allow primary and special schools to open."

Tony Dadd, the head of Parents United, has criticized the government for not having a 'consistent approach' when it comes to school closures across the whole of England.

A Department for Education spokesperson said that they will continue to work closely with those responsible for schools up and down the country.

“In some areas the new variant has driven us to close schools to prevent community transmission, but our advice remains that for the vast majority of the country the local context does not require closure of schools. Schools remain safe for children to attend, and the priority remains children’s education. Department for Education spokesperson

Secondary schools in England will reopen on a staggered basis, with exam year pupils returning on January 11 and others returning a week later.

All schools will remain open for vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers, as they did when they were shut in the spring and early summer.