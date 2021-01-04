Fire investigation launched after major blaze at factory in Bradford at weekend

Investigation launched into huge fire that ripped through a large industrial building in Bradford at the weekend.

At the height of the blaze, around 70 firefighters tackled the inferno at a building on Annison Street, which started at in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 3)

The incident in Annison Street Bradford has now been scaled back to an attendance of six fire engines and two aerial appliances.

Credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Residents living close to the 30-metre by 20-metre building in Annison Street are now able to return home after being evacuated by emergency services.

However, some nearby properties have lost power. Those affected are being encouraged to contact the Northern Powergrid.