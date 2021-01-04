Mass testing resumes at Hull University

The mass testing of university students for coronavirus has resumed as secondary schools prepare for rapid, on-site screening.

Testing at the University of Hull began again on Monday for early returners, although most students are not expected on campus for another three weeks.

Vice-chancellor Professor Susan Lea said more than 2,600 tests were carried out at the university's mass testing site before the Christmas break with only two positive results.

To ensure we continue to keep the university and local community safe, we will once again be supporting the Government's National Testing Programme to test those who do not have symptoms, by offering a mass testing programme on campus. Professor Susan Lea

Professor Lea added:

"Lateral flow tests will be available from January 4 and we are really encouraging our staff and students to be tested, to help reduce the risk of transmission."

"We anticipate this next round of testing will once again help give students and staff the confidence that they can return to campus while keeping friends, classmates and colleagues safe."

Secondary schools in England will begin to receive test kits on Monday as preparations begin ahead of the return of students in exam years next week and most children on January 18.

Once up and running, rapid testing will be available to students and staff who are close contacts of those who test positive, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

Testing is repeated every weekday for seven days and weekly testing will be available for staff.