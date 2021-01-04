National lockdown: Reaction from around the Calendar region

Dan Jarvis, Sheffield City Mayor reacting to the news of a national lockdown.

The country is to enter another national Covid-19 lockdown from midnight tonight (4 January), which will remain in place for more than a month, the Prime Minister has announced.

In effect, the country will return to the first lockdown in March - with people only allowed to leave their house for essential reasons and the majority of schools closed.

The restrictions are expected to last until at least February 15, with the PM suggesting the country might then be able to start "steadily" moving out of lockdown with progress expected on the mass vaccination programme.

Boris Johnson outlined the strengthened restrictions in a televised address to the nation on Monday (4 January), amid warnings the NHS could be overwhelmed within three weeks if action was not taken.

It comes as the number of Covid patients in hospital in England rose to nearly 27,000 - a figure 40% higher than the peak level in April.

MPs from across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire reacted to the news of the lockdown on Monday evening - a move which the PM referred to in his speech as "tough" and "frustrating".

Alex Stafford, the MP for Rother Valley said the nation-wide lockdown was a "hard" but "essential" step that the Government had to take.

"This is a very awful decision to make. We have to save lives. How can I look my constituents in the eye and say we are doing things which are going to lead to deaths.

"Lets be honest, if we do relax measures too quickly, more people will die. People are dying at the moment, but even more people will die if we relax too quickly."

Elsewhere, Tracy Brabin, the Labour MP for Batley & Spen, Tweeted saying: "These new regulations are devastating but sadly necessary to try and bring the virus under control.

"The people of Batley & Spen will continue to sacrifice and play our part.

"It’s heart-breaking that many will die and loved ones will be lost.

"These restrictions should have been put in place earlier as it has been clear the tiers weren’t working. The Prime Minister has to answer to that.

Stephanie Peacock, the MP for Barnsley East, Tweeted: "I know how tough these new measures will be for everyone. But it is clear that the virus is not under control and the NHS is reaching breaking point."It’s now vital that we Stay at Home. Protect the NHS. And Vaccinate Britain."

Elsewhere, South Yorkshire's Mayor Dan Jarvis said: "The situation is very serious and that is why sadly these restrictions have been announced are necessary.

"What we need to see now is a proper economic support package that goes alongside them.

"We need to make sure that none of our young people who are going to be off school potentially for weeks to come are not disadvantaged as a result of having to learn from home."

Business owner Sharon Colledge runs a shoe shop in Cleckheaton called ShuBoutique. She said the uncertainty, prior to Monday night's announcement has been "devastating" for the retail sector.

School set to close:

In a U-turn on the government's plan for a staggered reopening of schools and colleges with mass testing, schools will not open and online learning will return for the majority.

Schools and colleges will be closed except for key worker children and vulnerable children while nurseries, special school and alternative provision can remain open.

Jane Grit is a Headteacher at Carlton Bolling College in Bradford, she said: "It's been sprung on us after a long holiday, we've only been back a day, you'd have thought the decision could have been made over that fortnight.

"We've been working all holiday towards putting in place the things that the Government have asked us to do about the testing and the remote learning.

"We're back one day, we spent all day again planning for that and suddenly it's changed again."

In Hull, Headteacher Ged Fitzpatrick who runs St Mary's College said the new lockdown rules mean schools can "plan the months ahead".

He said, "It's been a frustrating time for everybody. I think the key thing is that now that we have some certainty, we can plan the months ahead, to ensure that children have the best deal possible.

"That should be our focus, there is no point at looking backwards."

On why the decision was not made sooner - amid rising pressure from unions in recent weeks - Mr Johnson said: "The answer is simply that we’ve been doing everything in our power to keep schools open because we know how important each day in education is to children’s life chances".

BTEC exams scheduled to happen in the next few days will continue as planned, but the future of this year's GCSE and A Level exams remains unclear.

In his address, Mr Johnson warned it would "not be possible or fair for all exams to go ahead as planned this summer".

The PM said the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, will work with exam regulator Ofqual to put in place alternative arrangements.

The rules around childcare support bubbles will stay as they are.

University students will be expected to stay at home and not return to campus until at least the middle of February.