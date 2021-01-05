40 people taken to hospital with broken bones due to ice in York

Icy weather has led to an increase in people rushed to York Hospital with broken bones - putting extra pressure on already stretched services.

Around 40 patients need specialist treatment for broken bones and injuries related to slips and falls on the ice, following freezing weather during the past few days.

York Hospital has had to create extra capacity to care for patients and the accident and emergency department has been extremely busy, a spokesperson said.

They are urging people to stay at home so that they do not risk injuring themselves by slipping on the ice.

We would urge people to take great care in the current icy conditions and help alleviate pressures on our busy A&E department by staying home and not making unnecessary journeys. There has been an increase in people attending A&E with injuries related to slips and falls due to the current icy weather. Hospital spokesperson

The spokesperson for the hospital added:

"The Emergency Department at York Hospital has currently referred around 40 patients requiring specialist treatment for broken bones and related injuries and extra capacity has been created to care for these patients."

Residents say conditions have been treacherous on many footpaths, roads and cycle paths as shows and temperatures below zero degrees led to black ice forming.

A spokesperson for City of York Council confirmed that since January 1, the primary route including many of the city's main roads has been gritted six times and footpath routes have been gritted three times, including Monday night.